 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aidos Yerbossynuly out of coma, showing improvement

Aidos Yerbossynuly has been moved to a standard hospital bed and is reportedly able to speak

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Aidos Yerbossynuly has been placed in a medically induced coma due to bleeding on the brain Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Some good news for once: Dan Rafael reports Aidos Yerbossynuly, who was placed into a medically induced coma after a brutal knockout loss to David Morrell Jr and subsequently underwent surgery to deal with swelling of the brain, has been removed from the coma and is showing “enormous improvement.”

Per Rafael, Yerbossynuly (16-1, 11 KO) is “able to speak” and “walk to some degree,” with his health now stable enough to move from intensive care to a standard hospital bed. Though details are obviously light due to patient privacy, it’s an enormously welcome development.

The Vegas-based Kazakh put forth a truly admirable effort against Morrell, but the latter’s speed and power proved more than Yerbossynuly’s aggression and body attack could overcome. A competitive slugfest turned into an increasingly alarming beating as the championship rounds approached, with many feeling that there were enough signs of severe damage to spur either the referee or Yerbossynuly’s corner into action.

Regardless, we wish Yerbossynuly a safe and speedy recovery.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook