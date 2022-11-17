Ryan Garcia: Gervonta Davis “deal is done” for 2023 in Las Vegas

Gervonta Davis said earlier today that he’s returning to the ring on Jan. 7, with a deal done to face Ryan Garcia after that bout.

Garcia has now confirmed from his side that it’s also a “done deal” for 2023 in Las Vegas:

I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place — I want it more than anything right now. I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today pic.twitter.com/6Hv5y3hwMY — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 17, 2022

“I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place — I want it more than anything right now,” he said on social media. “I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today.”

The Davis vs Garcia negotiations have been drawn out, but sources have said that a deal has functionally been in place for a while, with the last hurdle coming between Showtime and DAZN. In short, Showtime was said to have wanted DAZN to have no part of the promotion, and obviously DAZN would feel differently about that.

Whomever is involved in promoting or airing the fight, boxing fans will simply care whether or not it actually happens. At the moment, it looks good, probably for the spring or early summer of 2023.