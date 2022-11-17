Showtime confirms Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia deal is done for 2023, date to be announced in first half of year

Showtime Sports have confirmed the word of both Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia, who both went public today that a deal is done for them to fight in 2023.

Showtime say the fight is “set for a date to be announced in the first half” of the year. Davis says he’ll be back on Jan. 7, which will not be the Garcia fight, to be clear.

“Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest and most exciting fights that can be made in boxing,” Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza said.

“We have two supremely talented boxers, both in their prime, who have amassed huge fanbases, meeting in a career-defining fight. This is the epitome of a crossover boxing event. All credit to Tank and Ryan for staying the course and giving the fans the fight they want.

“Showtime has delivered the three biggest pay-per-view events in television history and we are thrilled to add this marquee event to our list of culture-moving matchups.”

Davis (27-0, 25 KO) and Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) have genuinely cultivated serious fan bases, that’s no promoter-speak from Espinoza or anyone else. And their fan bases extend beyond the normal boxing base, while also being stars within the boxing world, too.

This should be one of the biggest fights of 2023, and obviously, yes, it will be a pay-per-view.