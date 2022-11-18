Perhaps the biggest news of the week has been that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have finally settled on a deal to face one another in the coming year. And while Davis is going to have a tune-up fight in January before taking on Garcia, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya gives his reaction on getting this fight done after difficult negotiations.

“I want to bring the best fights to you, that’s it,” De La Hoya said on his Instagram live stream. “That’s what we do best, basically. Ryan wanted this fight, Tank wants this fight, so we’ve come to terms and we bent over backwards making everything happen and making sure everybody’s happy. All we need to do is sign on the dotted line, that’s basically it.

“So I’m happy that DAZN and Showtime are gonna work together to bring you guys this special fight. Let’s talk about who’s gonna win. I have to go with Ryan, obviously, because he’s my Golden Boy fighter, but not only that, I think Ryan has the speed, the power, the intellect, the ring generalship. He has that height, he has the quick-twitch movements. It’s gonna be interesting, it’s gonna be fun to watch.

“It’s gonna be one of those fights where whoever makes the first mistake is gonna get caught and possibly get knocked out so this is why you don’t want to miss this fight.”