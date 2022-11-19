 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Davies vs Baluta: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Liam Davies takes on Ionut Baluta, with Anthony Yarde and more on the undercard!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Liam Davies faces Ionut Baluta today in Telford, England
Liam Davies faces Ionut Baluta today in Telford, England
Queensberry Promotions

Liam Davies will take on Ionut Baluta for the vacant European 122 lb title, and Anthony Yarde returns with what’s meant to be a tune-up for a title fight with Artur Beterbiev.

The live stream starts at 2 pm ET on ESPN+. We’ll have updates, results, and highlights during the show in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Liam Davies (12-0, 5 KO) vs Ionut Baluta (15-3, 3 KO), junior featherweights, 12 rounds, for vacant European title
  • Anthony Yarde (22-2, 21 KO) vs Steffani Koykov (14-1, 12 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Eithan James (9-0, 0 KO) vs Keanen Wainwright (8-1, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Ezra Taylor (3-0, 2 KO) vs Mohamed Cherif Benchadi (4-19-2, 0 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Brad Strand (8-0, 3 KO) vs Darwin Martinez (7-6-2, 6 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Owen Cooper (6-0, 2 KO) vs Jamie Stewart (3-2-2, 0 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Macauley Owen (4-0, 1 KO) vs Eduardo Valverde (3-7-1, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • George Davey (5-0-1, 0 KO) vs Paul Cummings (3-68-1, 1 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds
  • Willo Hayden (4-0, 1 KO) vs Marian Marius Istrate (3-13, 0 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook