Davies vs Baluta: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Liam Davies will take on Ionut Baluta for the vacant European 122 lb title, and Anthony Yarde returns with what’s meant to be a tune-up for a title fight with Artur Beterbiev.
The live stream starts at 2 pm ET on ESPN+. We’ll have updates, results, and highlights during the show in this stream:
Main Card (ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET)
- Liam Davies (12-0, 5 KO) vs Ionut Baluta (15-3, 3 KO), junior featherweights, 12 rounds, for vacant European title
- Anthony Yarde (22-2, 21 KO) vs Steffani Koykov (14-1, 12 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Eithan James (9-0, 0 KO) vs Keanen Wainwright (8-1, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
- Ezra Taylor (3-0, 2 KO) vs Mohamed Cherif Benchadi (4-19-2, 0 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds
- Brad Strand (8-0, 3 KO) vs Darwin Martinez (7-6-2, 6 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
- Owen Cooper (6-0, 2 KO) vs Jamie Stewart (3-2-2, 0 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
- Macauley Owen (4-0, 1 KO) vs Eduardo Valverde (3-7-1, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- George Davey (5-0-1, 0 KO) vs Paul Cummings (3-68-1, 1 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds
- Willo Hayden (4-0, 1 KO) vs Marian Marius Istrate (3-13, 0 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
