Munguia vs Coria: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Jaime Munguia faces Gonzalo Coria in tonight’s Golden Boy main event on DAZN.

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Jaime Munguia returns tonight in Guadalajara, Mexico, facing Gonzalo Coria in the 10-round middleweight main event on DAZN.

Live coverage starts earlier than normal at 7 pm ET, with Wil Esco on the call for you. There will be results, highlights, and more updates in this stream:

Along with the Munguia vs Coria main event, there are three other fights, one of which features Argi Cortes, whom you might remember from a competitive September loss to Juan Francisco Estrada. There is not much more to say about this card.

Main Card (DAZN, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KO) vs Gonzalo Coria (21-5, 8 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Argi Cortes (23-3-2, 10 KO) vs Erick Lopez (16-6-2, 10 KO), junior bantamweights, 10 rounds
  • Diego Torres (15-0, 14 KO) vs Hector Morales (6-1-1, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Benito Sanchez (15-6-2, 3 KO) vs Jose Garcia (7-0-2, 6 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

