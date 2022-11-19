Munguia vs Coria: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Jaime Munguia returns tonight in Guadalajara, Mexico, facing Gonzalo Coria in the 10-round middleweight main event on DAZN.
Live coverage starts earlier than normal at 7 pm ET, with Wil Esco on the call for you. There will be results, highlights, and more updates in this stream:
Along with the Munguia vs Coria main event, there are three other fights, one of which features Argi Cortes, whom you might remember from a competitive September loss to Juan Francisco Estrada. There is not much more to say about this card.
Main Card (DAZN, 7:00 pm ET)
- Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KO) vs Gonzalo Coria (21-5, 8 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
- Argi Cortes (23-3-2, 10 KO) vs Erick Lopez (16-6-2, 10 KO), junior bantamweights, 10 rounds
- Diego Torres (15-0, 14 KO) vs Hector Morales (6-1-1, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
- Benito Sanchez (15-6-2, 3 KO) vs Jose Garcia (7-0-2, 6 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
