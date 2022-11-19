Munguia vs Coria: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Jaime Munguia returns tonight in Guadalajara, Mexico, facing Gonzalo Coria in the 10-round middleweight main event on DAZN.

Live coverage starts earlier than normal at 7 pm ET, with Wil Esco on the call for you. There will be results, highlights, and more updates in this stream:

Along with the Munguia vs Coria main event, there are three other fights, one of which features Argi Cortes, whom you might remember from a competitive September loss to Juan Francisco Estrada. There is not much more to say about this card.

Main Card (DAZN, 7:00 pm ET)