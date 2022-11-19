Rahman vs Hardy full fight video highlights and results: Greg Hardy drops Hasim Rahman Jr, wins decision

Greg Hardy probably put an end to any remote interest in the boxing career of Hasim Rahman Jr tonight, dropping Rahman in the second round en route to a four-round decision win in Texas on the MFxDAZN card.

Hardy, the 34-year-old controversial former NFL star and UFC fighter, was called in on short notice this week to replace Vitor Belfort against Rahman, whose greatest fame has come from not fighting Jake Paul in August, which basically bought him the opportunity to have this fight on something of a large stage.

Scores in the end were 39-36 across the board for Hardy.

Here’s the knockdown:

Rahman, 31, fell to 12-2 (6 KO) with the loss, his second straight following a fifth round stoppage against Kenzie Morrison in April. Hardy is now 2-0 (1 KO) in boxing, after turning pro in this sport with a club fight last month.

That probably will put a clear end to any real interest in Rahman as more than a novelty with a semi-famous name, but maybe there’s someone less accomplished for him to face on another MFxDAZN undercard.