In a conversation with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV, light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol talks about his fight this weekend against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, and what he might want to do afterwards. Bivol, who admits there’s a possibility of a rematch against Canelo Alvarez, says he would prefer a fight for another world title, even if that might not earn him the most money. Check out some of what Bivol had to say below with the full video interview above.

Bivol on if he’s more confident heading into this fight given that he’s beaten Canelo

“My confidence not depends on my last victories. My confidence depends on my training camps. If I did everything my coach said on training camp, I feel confident. And I know I have good skills. Sometimes you can show your skills, sometimes you can’t for some reasons, but if your camp was good you will show your skills.”

On if he’s concerned with the size of Zurdo

“In boxing we have weight classes and he’s from my weight class. No problem, he will be the same weight like me on Friday. I don’t think about sizes. Yeah, maybe he’s little bit bigger but we’re the same weight class.

“When you are bigger, you are slower. When you are taller you should keep distance. Some pluses, some minuses. It’s just different.”

On if he’d prefer a rematch with Canelo or an undisputed unification with Beterbiev

“It’s a business and I have my goal, I want to move forward. I said it before, I don’t have too much time in my career. 32 years soon and I want to move forward as much as I can. But it could happen. It’s not the (worst) option if I fight Canelo again. But my priority is for another belt.”

On a fight Canelo rematch likely meaning more financial gain for him

“Yeah money is good, but legacy I think is better. If you have money — I love money, too. Everyone loves money. But money is not the main thing what I am thinking about when I came to boxing. When I came to box, I want to make history. If I thought about money I will never be here.”