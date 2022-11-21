Boxing Rankings (Nov. 21, 2022): Sunny Edwards, Janibek, Munguia, more

Rankings go up on Mondays.

Ranked fights this week:

Heavyweight: (7) Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin, Nov. 26

(9) Craig Richards vs Ricards Bolotniks, Nov. 26

(6) John Ryder vs (8) Zach Parker, Nov. 26

(5) Lerrone Richards vs Zak Chelli, Nov. 27

(9) Charles Conwell vs Juan Carlos Abreu, Nov. 26

(3) Regis Prograis vs (5) Jose Zepeda, Nov. 26

Upcoming Fights: (7) Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin, Nov. 26 ... (1) Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora, Dec. 3

Notes: Arsen Goulamirian fought for the first time in three years, beating Aleksei Egorov by decision in France, successfully defending the WBA title he’s been allowed to sit on for three years. He’s a good fighter! Hopefully it won’t be 2025 the next time we hear from him and one of the four belts in this division.

Upcoming Fights: TBA

Notes: Anthony Yarde got a tune-up in, and now his fight with Artur Beterbiev is official for Jan. 28. That will, obviously, be a much bigger task than Stefani Koykov. Or perhaps anyone Yarde has faced, even though Yarde is better now than he was when he fought Sergey Kovalev.

Upcoming Fights: (9) Craig Richards vs Ricards Bolotniks, Nov. 26 ... (2) Artur Beterbiev vs (8) Anthony Yarde, Jan. 28

Upcoming Fights: (6) John Ryder vs (8) Zach Parker, Nov. 26 ... (5) Lerrone Richards vs Zak Chelli, Nov. 27 ... (2) David Benavidez vs (3) Caleb Plant, TBA

Notes: Janibek Alimkhanuly had a bit more trouble than anticipated with Denzel Bentley, but nowhere near enough to adjust his ranking or anything, especially given the rest of this division at the moment.

Jaime Munguia had no more trouble than expected with Gonzalo Coria, and then called out Gennadiy Golovkin. Great idea, the guy everyone knows has two mandatory challengers coming in Esquiva Falcao and then Erislandy Lara. GGG’s really gonna look like a coward now when he doesn’t vacate his belts to face the great conqueror of Jimmy Kelly and Gonzalo Coria.

Upcoming Fights: (1) Gennadiy Golovkin vs Esquiva Falcao, TBA

Upcoming Fights: (9) Charles Conwell vs Juan Carlos Abreu, Nov. 26 ... (1) Jermell Charlo vs (4) Tim Tszyu, TBA

Upcoming Fights: (2) Terence Crawford vs (9) David Avanesyan, Dec. 10

Upcoming Fights: (3) Regis Prograis vs (5) Jose Zepeda, Nov. 26 ... (8) Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin, Dec. 10 ... (1) Josh Taylor vs (2) Jack Catterall, Feb. 4 ... (7) Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis, TBA

Upcoming Fights: (10) Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin, Dec. 17 ... (3) Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia, Jan. 7

Upcoming Fights: (4) Hector Luis Garcia vs Gervonta Davis [lightweight], Jan. 7

Upcoming Fights: (7) Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez, Dec. 10

Notes: Liam Davies got through a good, European-level test with Ionut Baluta. The ceiling may be a little low past that European level, but he’s on his way to trying it in a division that is pretty open after the top two.

Upcoming Fights: (7) Takuma Inoue vs Jake Bornea, Dec. 13

Upcoming Fights: (1) Naoya Inoue vs (8) Paul Butler, Dec. 13

Upcoming Fights: (1) Juan Francisco Estrada vs (3) Chocolatito Gonzalez, Dec. 3 ... (8) Kosei Tanaka vs Yanga Sigqibo, Dec. 11

Notes: A good win a week and change ago for Sunny Edwards, who holds his spot at the top of the division. Felix Alvarado, who lost that fight, comes in at No. 7; he’s a former titleholder at 108, and proved himself a serious contender at 112. You could have him higher, I think, but I’m settling on that spot. I’d give him every chance to beat just about anyone in the top 10, certainly the likes of Dalakian, Arroyo, Jimenez, and Sandoval.

Upcoming Fights: (2) Julio Cesar Martinez vs Samuel Carmona, Dec. 3

Upcoming Fights: (7) Masamichi Yabuki vs Ronald Chacon, Jan. 28

Upcoming Fights: (3) Masataka Taniguchi vs Melvin Jerusalem, Jan. 6 ... (4) Ginjiro Shigeoka vs (9) Daniel Valladares, Jan. 6

Notes: Seniesa Estrada keeps her spot at No. 5 with her win over Jazmin Villarino on Nov. 12, and Delfine Persoon stays at No. 7 after a no-contest with Ikram Kerwat in Dubai.

Upcoming Fights: TBA