Former unified lightweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez is making the effort to promote himself, as he’s just released a new video feature entitled ‘Resilient’. In this video Teofimo takes us all behind the curtain to give us a view into what his life is like as he trained for his last fight against Pedro Campa while dealing with personal issues outside of the ring.

Lopez starts by highlighting his road to recovery regarding his health following the George Kambosos Jr loss, also touching on the fact that he laments he’s been unable to spend as much time with his young son as he would like. Despite that, Lopez remains motivated to inspire others, including his son, by continuing his attempts to make history as he looks to becoming a world champion in a new weight class.

Shortly after Lopez makes sure to showcase his father, who he credits as being an exceptional training who doesn’t fully get the credit he deserves. Lopez says his father is the one who developed the game plan he utilized to be Vasiliy Lomachenko and that he fully trusts him to put him in the best position possible inside the ring.

