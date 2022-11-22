Zepeda vs Prograis preview, Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia done deal, more: Boxing podcast for Nov. 22, 2022

Later than normal this week but hey, still same day! Listen, my dedication to you, The Listening Audience, is simply unparalleled!

So it’s Tuesday, and you know that means it’s podcast day at Bad Left Hook!

Holy crap! John and myself are actually excited about boxing for a minute! Zepeda vs Prograis and more this weekend! A bunch of fights that are either done deals, including Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia, or ordered and at least on the table!

We discuss all that stuff and some other crap this week! Thank you as always for listening!

First Half: Previews! Zepeda vs Prograis, we’re fired up! Dillian Whyte is back against Jermaine Franklin and Zack Parker faces John Ryder!

Intermission: It's Christmas time, or maybe it isn't yet for you! (Or maybe you don't celebrate this or any holiday! How would we know?) Anyway, we talk about some Christmas traditions and whatnot.

Second Half: A huge week in review! Hahaha, no, last week sucked, put it in the bin and move on forever. So instead we talk about a veritable BEVY of fights either happening or on the table! Tank vs Ryan! Ioka vs Franco! Janibek vs Munguia! Stanionis vs Ortiz! Teofimo vs Sandor! What a time to be alive.

