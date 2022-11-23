WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is schedule for an end-of-the-year battle with Derek Chisora — one most expect him to win in convincing fashion — so when looking ahead to what’s to come, Fury says he wants a busy year in 2023, expecting to fight three times in the year.

Fury says his obvious priority is making an undisputed heavyweight title unification against Oleksandr Usyk, but adds that should Usyk not be ready to rock n’ roll, he’s more than willing to take on Joe Joyce instead.

“If Usyk don’t want no smoke in February, let’s do Joyce at Wembley. Joe, get your skates on, get fit, because if the middleweight don’t want no smoke you’re in. I’m fighting three times next year and you could be one of them.”

Fury continued by saying that he rates Joyce highly in the division, and that he’s a natural choice for a champion such as himself.

“[Joyce], in my opinion, is the No 2-ranked heavyweight in the world behind myself - maybe No 3 because I don’t think anybody in the world can take Deontay Wilder’s power, only myself.”

And despite Fury’s past proclamations of retirement, he insists he’s fully committed to the sport and is desperate to maintain a busy schedule, believing three fights will be the minimum for his 2023 campaign. If he’s indeed able to accomplish that in this boxing climate, more power to him.