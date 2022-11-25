As Regis Prograis nears tomorrow’s WBC junior welterweight title fight with Jose Zepeda, Prograis chats with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV to talk about how much this opportunity to become a major world champion means to him. Check out some of what Prograis had to say below.

“It’s gonna mean — boxing wise — like everything, because I’ve been three years,” Progais said. “I’ve been waiting three years for this specific (shot at the WBC title)...Just this one fight I’ve been waiting three years for this...just three years of waiting, waiting around, and fighting on undercards and stuff like that.

“I really feel like the boxing world did me dirty. But I don’t complain about things. All I did, I put my head down, I worked, I grind...You can complain or just be in a bad mood about it but I was like ‘aight, cool.’ I was main event on Showtime, on ESPN, on DAZN for years, and then like as soon as I lost to Josh Taylor — which was a real close fight and I still thought I won the fight, still all this time — they just throw you away.

“So I’ve been building, building, building for these last three years. I’ve been building myself back up and I don’t complain. For the most part I try to stay off social media, don’t complain, don’t say nothing, and just work, put the work in everyday. Now (the moment is) here and I’ll be back on top again.”