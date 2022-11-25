Bill Haney, the father and trainer of undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney, took a moment to call up Teofimo Lopez Sr in an effort to push towards a meeting of their sons. Haney, however, didn’t get a pick up on the other line, and seemed a little bit thrown off by the voicemail message from Teofimo Sr, referencing a ‘Junior with the high school diploma program.’

“Huh?!” A bewildered Haney would respond to the automated message. “Senior, you ain’t gonna hide from me, you ain’t gonna get away that easy hiding down there at the high school diploma office.

“Now, listen. I heard what you said. We’re gonna handle our business with Lomachenko, and you gonna handle your business with that fighter that beat Mikey Garcia — good lil’ fighter too. You handle your business, we’re gonna handle ours. God willing we’re gonna make this thing happen, ‘cause I’ve been hearing you fat-mouthing all around the city about what you gonna do.

“I want to hear back from you and you let me know that it’s on after we handle our business, after you handle your business. If not I’m gonna come to look for you down there at the gas station and that liquor store you hang out at.”