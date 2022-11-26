Whyte vs Franklin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Dillian Whyte returns to action today, facing Jermaine Franklin in a 12-round heavyweight main event from OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Live coverage will start on DAZN at 2 pm ET, and we’ll be here with live updates, highlights, and results throughout the card, with round-by-round for the main event.

All updates will come in this stream:

Join us for the show!

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 12:45 pm ET)

Cheavon Clarke (3-0, 3 KO) vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich (17-5, 6 KO), cruiserweights, 8 rounds

Mark Dickinson (3-0, 1 KO) vs Gideon Onyenani (4-2, 0 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds

George Liddard (debut) vs Nikola Matic (18-50, 12 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds

Thomas Carty (3-0, 2 KO) vs Pavlo Krolenko (3-9-1, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)