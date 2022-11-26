Whyte vs Franklin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Dillian Whyte returns to action today, facing Jermaine Franklin in a 12-round heavyweight main event from OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Live coverage will start on DAZN at 2 pm ET, and we’ll be here with live updates, highlights, and results throughout the card, with round-by-round for the main event.
All updates will come in this stream:
Join us for the show!
Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 12:45 pm ET)
- Cheavon Clarke (3-0, 3 KO) vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich (17-5, 6 KO), cruiserweights, 8 rounds
- Mark Dickinson (3-0, 1 KO) vs Gideon Onyenani (4-2, 0 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds
- George Liddard (debut) vs Nikola Matic (18-50, 12 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds
- Thomas Carty (3-0, 2 KO) vs Pavlo Krolenko (3-9-1, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)
- Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KO) vs Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds
- Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KO) vs Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, for vacant British title
- Pat McCormack (2-0, 2 KO) vs Christian Nicolas Andino (16-5-2, 2 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
- Sandy Ryan (4-1, 2 KO) vs Anahi Esther Sanchez (21-5, 13 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
