Whyte vs Franklin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Dillian Whyte faces Jermaine Franklin today in London. Join us for live coverage!

By Scott Christ
Dillian Whyte faces Jermaine Franklin today in London
Dillian Whyte returns to action today, facing Jermaine Franklin in a 12-round heavyweight main event from OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Live coverage will start on DAZN at 2 pm ET, and we’ll be here with live updates, highlights, and results throughout the card, with round-by-round for the main event.

All updates will come in this stream:

Join us for the show!

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 12:45 pm ET)

  • Cheavon Clarke (3-0, 3 KO) vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich (17-5, 6 KO), cruiserweights, 8 rounds
  • Mark Dickinson (3-0, 1 KO) vs Gideon Onyenani (4-2, 0 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds
  • George Liddard (debut) vs Nikola Matic (18-50, 12 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds
  • Thomas Carty (3-0, 2 KO) vs Pavlo Krolenko (3-9-1, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KO) vs Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds
  • Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KO) vs Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, for vacant British title
  • Pat McCormack (2-0, 2 KO) vs Christian Nicolas Andino (16-5-2, 2 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Sandy Ryan (4-1, 2 KO) vs Anahi Esther Sanchez (21-5, 13 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

