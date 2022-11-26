Zepeda vs Prograis: Live streaming results, round by round, PPV price, how to watch, start time

Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis are set to do battle tonight for the vacant WBC title at 140 lbs, meeting in a pay-per-view main event from the “Punch Bowl,” known outside of boxing as Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.
We’ll be here from 9 pm ET with live coverage. Updates, including round by round for the main event, will come in this stream:
Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)
- Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KO) vs Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC title
- Evelyn Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KO) vs Yokasta Valle (26-2, 9 KO), junior flyweights, 10 rounds, for Bermudez’s IBF and WBO titles
- Charles Conwell (17-0, 13 KO) vs Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- Bakhodir Jalolov (11-0, 11 KO) vs Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Fernando Vargas Jr (6-0, 6 KO) vs Alejandro Martinez (3-2-1, 2 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
