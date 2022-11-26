 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zepeda vs Prograis: Live streaming results, round by round, PPV price, how to watch, start time

Jose Zepeda faces Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC title tonight on PPV!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Jose Zepeda faces Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC title tonight!
Jose Zepeda faces Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC title tonight!
Tom Hogan

Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis are set to do battle tonight for the vacant WBC title at 140 lbs, meeting in a pay-per-view main event from the “Punch Bowl,” known outside of boxing as Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

We’ll be here from 9 pm ET with live coverage. Updates, including round by round for the main event, will come in this stream:

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KO) vs Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC title
  • Evelyn Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KO) vs Yokasta Valle (26-2, 9 KO), junior flyweights, 10 rounds, for Bermudez’s IBF and WBO titles
  • Charles Conwell (17-0, 13 KO) vs Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Bakhodir Jalolov (11-0, 11 KO) vs Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Fernando Vargas Jr (6-0, 6 KO) vs Alejandro Martinez (3-2-1, 2 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook