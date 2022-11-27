Fury vs Chisora, Estrada vs Chocolatito 3, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Dec. 2-3, 2022

Friday, December 2

Channel 5 (UK), 4:00 pm ET, Troy Williamson vs Josh Kelly. Good fight, should sell tickets, for Williamson’s 154 lb British title. If there winds up being some way to watch this in the U.S., I’ll do coverage, because I like the matchup and think it should be a fun fight. If not, then we won’t have coverage.

ProBox TV, 9:00 pm ET, Brandon Glanton vs David Light. This is actually a really good matchup for these two cruiserweights. Glanton had a terrific action fight with Efetobor Apochi in June 2021, and has won three straight on nothing shows since then, two of them ProBox events this year. Being an American cruiserweight is hard. Light is a New Zealand native, a 2014 silver medalist at the Commonwealth Games, good amateur. This is the rare ProBox card we’ll have the full live coverage for; it’s not gonna be of huge interest, but it’s a good matchup I simply want to watch. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, December 3

ESPN+, 1:00 pm ET, Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3. Well, it’s not the Tyson Fury fight anyone wanted, and ... that’s the end of the sentence. Perhaps more interesting is the Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena undercard fight. The hope will be that we get Fury vs Usyk next year, but we’ll see. At any rate, the “Gypsy King” is ending his long retirement that began in April. How will that time off have affected him? ESPN+ exclusive in the States, BT Sport Box Office in the UK from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Juan Francisco Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3. Hey, a trilogy fight anyone asked to see! Chocolatito beat Estrada in 2012, Estrada got controversial revenge to even them up in 2021. This will be for the vacant WBC junior bantamweight title, which Bam Rodriguez recently vacated, having won it when Estrada vacated to be “Franchise champion” and sit around. Estrada’s struggles with Argi Cortes in September make him seem vulnerable here, but styles make fights and all that, and “Gallo” will surely be more “up” for Gonzalez than he was for Cortes. Julio Cesar Martinez defends his flyweight belt against Samuel Carmona, probably, which is a sneaky good fight, maybe even more dangerous than McWilliams Arroyo, plus decent matchups for Diego Pacheco and Joselito Velazquez. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.