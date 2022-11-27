Canelo Alvarez unhappy with Lionel Messi for post-match celebration following Argentina’s win over Mexico at World Cup

Mexico have been pretty awful at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, really just one of the worst teams in the entire field through their first two games, and on Sunday, they lost 2-0 to Argentina.

Lionel Messi, the superstar player from Argentina, was maybe possibly spotted being disrespectful to the Mexican team jersey or flag or whatever after the match:

Personally I think it looks like basically nothing, but you know who got real mad about this? Canelo Alvarez, who sent out a warning or threat or whatever:

Vieron a Messi limpiando el piso con nuestra playera y bandera ???? — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Que le pida a Dios que no me lo encuentre!! — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Now my Spanish is poor and not something I’d be confident in, but in the spirit of television interpreters/translators in the boxing world, I’m not letting that stop me! Basically, Canelo is saying Messi better hope Canelo doesn’t run into him; if he does, perhaps Canelo’s going to give him the what’s for, take him out to the woodshed.

Here’s a bad internet translation:

“for his blowjob he did” is certainly funnier than the real translation.

The last time we saw Canelo’s temper flare up like this was probably at a reporter for asking a reasonable question after the GGG fight in September, and also a little over a year ago when he and Caleb Plant had a slapfight at a press conference.

In the spirit of every time Canelo trades barbs with an MMA fighter or whatever, I suggest that they do two sporting events, first they do boxing, and then Canelo has to play keeper one-on-one against some Messi penalty kicks or whatever.