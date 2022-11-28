With Tim Tszyu looking forward to a chance to grab all four major world titles at 154 in a contest against Jermell Charlo, Tszyu talks to Fight Hub TV about how he’s feeling heading into this fight and why he’s confident in his ability despite taking a big step up in competition. Check out some excerpts of what Tszyu had to say below.

Tszyu on his feelings leading into his upcoming fight with Jermell Charlo

“I’d say there’s a little bit of nerves but it’s just kill or be killed right now,” Tszyu said. “I’m going hunting. It’s hunting season.

“I’ve got a big task ahead of me, there’s no denying that. But I’m no stranger to this. I accept any challenge and this is the biggest challenge that is out there right now.”

On whether or not Charlo is underestimating him

“For sure. It’s easy to see from the outside, but when you get in the ring with me it’s a whole different ballgame.

“I feel like I haven’t achieved nothing until these four belts are around my waist.”

On American fighters taking their Australian counterparts lightly

“For sure. They don’t rate us, you know, and I’m here to shock the world in a spectacular fashion and I got all the tools to do that. I really do.

“I’m excited to level up and be around these fighters and being able to grow as a fighter...we’ve got plenty of talent here in Australia, but not as much, and boxing is the global sport in America. That’s where it’s at.”