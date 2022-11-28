Immediately following his unanimous decision loss to Dillian Whyte over the weekend, heavyweight Jermaine Franklin spoke to iFL TV about his impressions about the decision, believing he didn’t get favorable scores, and believing he’s deserving of another bite at the apple. Check out some of what Franklin had to say below.

Franklin on his feelings about his fight Whyte

“I won the fight. That’s how I feel, honestly,” Franklin said. “I feel like I won the fight 8-4, 7-5. Either way it goes I feel like I won.

“I actually thought (Whyte) would do more (in the fight), honestly. I thought he’d come out more aggressive, I thought he would try to do more in the earlier rounds so I probably sat back a little too much, waiting for him to be more aggressive than what he was.”

On wanting a rematch with Whyte to prove he’s the better man

“We’ll take any fight. As long as the fight makes sense, we’ll take anything. We not ducking no one, we not running from nobody. So any name that makes sense to me, or comes along on the call, on the table, we’ll take it.”

On if he had concerns about being robbed on the cards heading into this fight in the UK

“No. I wasn’t worried at all. I mean, I didn’t know all the judges were European, though. I feel like that was a little unfair but it’s boxing, it’s been a dirty game.”

On any last message to Whyte

“Just give me the rematch, like I said in the interview. He knows the real so anybody that’s a man at heart can be honest with themselves. So he knows I won that fight and I feel like he knows I deserve a rematch.”