 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fury vs Chisora and Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 previews, Regis Prograis is back, more: Boxing podcast for Nov. 29, 2022

Juan Francisco Estrada and Chocolatito Gonzalez go at it again this week, plus more on this week’s show!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Juan Francisco Estrada and Chocolatito Gonzalez go at it again this week, plus more!
Juan Francisco Estrada and Chocolatito Gonzalez go at it again this week, plus more!
Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

It’s Tuesday! It’s a podcast! Because we do podcasts on Tuesday. Well, we do them on Monday, they go up on Tuesday.

Anyway! This week John and myself are back to talk all of that boxing talk about the things in boxing that have happened recently or are happening this week! In the middle of that, there’s, like, 20 minutes of football (“soccer”) talk where we discuss the game’s finer points and make fun of MLS team names.

  • First half: Previews for Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 and Fury vs Chisora 3, including a potential sleeper fight on an undercard
  • Intermission: It’s soccer time all over the world!
  • Second half: Regis Prograis is back. How back is he? Plus Dillian Whyte and the state of the heavyweight division, Eubank vs Smith announced, and more

As always, thanks for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook