Fury vs Chisora and Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 previews, Regis Prograis is back, more: Boxing podcast for Nov. 29, 2022

It’s Tuesday! It’s a podcast! Because we do podcasts on Tuesday. Well, we do them on Monday, they go up on Tuesday.

Anyway! This week John and myself are back to talk all of that boxing talk about the things in boxing that have happened recently or are happening this week! In the middle of that, there’s, like, 20 minutes of football (“soccer”) talk where we discuss the game’s finer points and make fun of MLS team names.

First half: Previews for Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 and Fury vs Chisora 3, including a potential sleeper fight on an undercard

It’s soccer time all over the world! Second half: Regis Prograis is back. How back is he? Plus Dillian Whyte and the state of the heavyweight division, Eubank vs Smith announced, and more

As always, thanks for listening!

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.