Undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo took to a live stream to talk openly with his fans about what he’s got going on before he made it a point to go after Terence Crawford. Needless to say, Charlo isn’t the biggest fan of the man from Omaha, and largely discredits his accomplishments while questioning why he’s even on P4P lists. Check out some of what Charlo had to say below.

“Crawford?! Man, listen. Crawford all over the place, dog,” Jermell Charlo said. “Matter of fact, we from Texas making Crawford popular. Shout out to the Charlo twins and Errol Spence for making Crawford noticeable in boxing, because the motherfucker ain’t fought in I don’t know how long, and I don’t know how ya’ll still got him on the pound-for-pound. I guess he won some undisputed title when he was at 140 but it’s a whole other level when you take it a notch up.

“Ya’ll people don’t really understand that because at 140 they don’t hit the same as 147. And once you get to 154, oh God. Who’s the king?” Charlo rhetorical asked while whistling.

“Crawford’s jealous. Crawford jealous because he ain’t got no money. And yes I feel really bad about all the stuff that’s happening with Balenciaga, but yes I am signed with Balenciaga...at the end of the day I’m not worried about that either, I’m focused on my boxing.”