Felix Cash vs Austin Williams agreed “in principle”

Yesterday saw Eddie Hearn sit down for one of his regular Instagram Live Q&As, and among the assorted updates on his stable came a very welcome bit of news: undefeated middleweights Felix Cash and Austin “Ammo” Williams have agreed “in principle” to square off in the coming months.

Both men will first return to action in the coming weeks, Williams (12-0, 9 KO) on this Saturday’s Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 show against Simon Madsen and Cash (15-0, 10 KO) on the December 10th Warrington vs Lopez card against that old workhorse, TBA.

The two are actually in weirdly similar positions at the moment, having each gone from scoring the biggest win of their career via brutal stoppage to struggling more than anticipated in their most recent efforts. Williams obliterated Chordale Booker in 2:25 before scoring a competitive decision over Kieron Conway, while Cash followed his British-title-winning torching of Denzel Bentley with a win over Magomed Madiev that saw him hit the canvas twice.

It’s a really nice bit of matchmaking and should give a definitive answer as to whether either man is prepared for a title shot. I’m game.