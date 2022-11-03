 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Errol Spence refutes Terence Crawford’s claims, says he was offered transparency

Errol Spence had a lot to say about Terence Crawford’s recent live stream.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Errol Spence gives his immediate reaction to Terence Crawford’s explanation for their failed negotiations.
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Not long after Terence Crawford took to Instagram Live to share his account on why a hotly anticipated fight with Errol Spence ended up a dud, Errol Spence reacted to a number of Crawford’s claims on his social media account. Spence began immediately calling out Crawford by saying that he was offered the financial transparency that he so badly wanted, saying his side ‘agreed to show (Crawford) everything.’

Spence would continue on by daring Crawford to post a draft of the contract if anything he’s saying isn’t ‘The Truth,’ then openly questioned where the money that Crawford was offering through a hedge fund was coming from.

Spence would then tease that he has alternative plans lined up that will be a much more significant fight than Crawford’s announced fight against David Avanesyan.

Crawford would in turn take some time to respond to several of Spence’s tweets where the two would dispute the realities of the failed talks, but we do know for certain that a Spence-Crawford fight is not on the horizon for anytime soon, and whomever you want to blame for the fight not happening, it’s the boxing fans that lose.

