Not long after Terence Crawford took to Instagram Live to share his account on why a hotly anticipated fight with Errol Spence ended up a dud, Errol Spence reacted to a number of Crawford’s claims on his social media account. Spence began immediately calling out Crawford by saying that he was offered the financial transparency that he so badly wanted, saying his side ‘agreed to show (Crawford) everything.’

He claims that his concerns over having transparency on the revenues and expenses for the fight was the big issue that killed the negotiations. my side agreed to show him everything — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 3, 2022

The draft included specific provisions that required that both of us would receive “a complete and full” “written detailed accounting” showing all “pay-per-view sales of the Event and the then status of all Net Revenues received and all Event Expenses incurred and paid. — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 3, 2022

Spence would continue on by daring Crawford to post a draft of the contract if anything he’s saying isn’t ‘The Truth,’ then openly questioned where the money that Crawford was offering through a hedge fund was coming from.

All money not good money I asked him where the 50 mill coming from who is over the hedge fund/ putting the money up he couldn’t tell me.. I think we all need to just meet in person — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 3, 2022

He said I wasn’t at the table or know where to be found. for what I knew what I was projected to get & happy with it to be honest that hedge fund deal was for your benefit lol — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 3, 2022

Spence would then tease that he has alternative plans lined up that will be a much more significant fight than Crawford’s announced fight against David Avanesyan.

Facts is I’m fighting somebody else, he is to but a (tune up) — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 3, 2022

Peep this he asked for “approval over expenses” his company TBC to have “a chance to review and sign agreements” said yes for the event. reviewing and approving agreements before they are executed. The choice of which way to proceed is up to TBC.” Said yes next tweet lol — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 3, 2022

Crawford wanted to know if revenues from the fight would “be placed into a mutually agreeable account and only be released upon all parties agreement.” My team said yes — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 3, 2022

Crawford would in turn take some time to respond to several of Spence’s tweets where the two would dispute the realities of the failed talks, but we do know for certain that a Spence-Crawford fight is not on the horizon for anytime soon, and whomever you want to blame for the fight not happening, it’s the boxing fans that lose.