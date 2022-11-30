Tyson Fury is know to sort of spout off at the mouth when it comes to his public proclamations, just like when he was supposedly going to retire after beating Dillian Whyte. That retirement didn’t stick very long, or even really go into effect, as Fury has since lined up a third meeting against familiar foe Derek Chisora this weekend.

Talking to ESPN, Fury says he’ll continue on boxing for as long as his body will allow. That being said, Fury does say he’s feeling the miles on his body.

“I’m pretty f---ed up with injuries,” said Fury, ESPN’s No. 6 pound-for-pound boxer. “I’m like a car with half-a-million miles on it. ... My body’s worn out. ... I decided to come back ‘cause I was bored, basically. And I can still knock mother---ers out and get paid to do it.”

Fury would go on to detail the cortisone shots he required in both elbows ahead of his third fight with Deontay Wilder, and a subsequent surgery on both elbows to remove bone spurs. But as Fury tells it, his elbows are the only thing feeling the effects of a life of fighting.

“My elbows are all f---ed up, both arms,” Fury said. “I’ve been punching for so long, and my arms are f---ed, shoulders, back, everything. ... I can’t do what I used to be able to do. It’s paining me. I used to be able to do all this fancy s--- and get out of the way of a million punches like ‘The Matrix.’”

Now, however, Fury says he’s been forced to resort to blocking a lot more punches, but still expects to carry on for as long as he can physically hold up. As it so happens, this weekend Fury will be facing an opponent he’s already twice handled with very little difficulty, and the expectations will be more of the same for this outing.

And should Fury come out on top, he’s expected to again target an undisputed heavyweight title unification against Oleksandr Usyk, providing him the opportunity to officially clean out the division.