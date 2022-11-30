 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Regis Prograis says purse check bounced for Jose Zepeda fight

Regis Prograis says his check bounced from last weekend’s fight with Jose Zepeda.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Regis Prograis says his check bounced from last weekend’s fight with Jose Zepeda
Regis Prograis says his check bounced from last weekend’s fight with Jose Zepeda
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

Regis Prograis says his purse check from last Saturday’s fight with Jose Zepeda has bounced, news that unfortunately likely won’t surprise too many people who have paid attention to boxing for long enough.

The fight’s over the top purse bid was won by MarvNation, a small-time promotional outfit that had never come close to putting on this level of event in the past. They made the bid without a television outlet on which to put the fight, instead opting to take it to pay-per-view for $59.99.

As long as the fighters got paid what was promised, it was fair enough, even if it went poorly, which most expected it would on PPV. Boxing has been struggling badly on PPV in recent months, with heavily-promoted PBC events tanking and even Jake Paul openly admitting that his most recent numbers were disappointing.

But even before that, it was understandable to question whether or not the money was actually there; this is boxing, what may be happening here would not be the first time in this business. The show did go on, the fighters put on a good fight, Prograis got people excited about his career again, and now this.

Hopefully, it will get cleared up and Prograis — and Zepeda, and the other fighters on the card, and the production people and on-air talent — all get paid as they were promised.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook