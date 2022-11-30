Regis Prograis says purse check bounced for Jose Zepeda fight

Regis Prograis says his purse check from last Saturday’s fight with Jose Zepeda has bounced, news that unfortunately likely won’t surprise too many people who have paid attention to boxing for long enough.

I deposited my fight check Monday while I was in LA. Today the bank emailed me saying the check bounced because of insufficient funds. Somebody better find out what’s going on before I click the fuck out — Rougarou (@RPrograis) November 30, 2022

The fight’s over the top purse bid was won by MarvNation, a small-time promotional outfit that had never come close to putting on this level of event in the past. They made the bid without a television outlet on which to put the fight, instead opting to take it to pay-per-view for $59.99.

As long as the fighters got paid what was promised, it was fair enough, even if it went poorly, which most expected it would on PPV. Boxing has been struggling badly on PPV in recent months, with heavily-promoted PBC events tanking and even Jake Paul openly admitting that his most recent numbers were disappointing.

But even before that, it was understandable to question whether or not the money was actually there; this is boxing, what may be happening here would not be the first time in this business. The show did go on, the fighters put on a good fight, Prograis got people excited about his career again, and now this.

Hopefully, it will get cleared up and Prograis — and Zepeda, and the other fighters on the card, and the production people and on-air talent — all get paid as they were promised.