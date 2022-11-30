Canelo Alvarez has apologized for a recent outburst aimed toward Lionel Messi and the Argentine football (“soccer”) team at the World Cup, which came after Messi was seen, in Canelo’s opinion, being disrespectful to the Mexican colors in the locker room.

Estos últimos días me dejé llevar por la pasión y el amor que siento por mi país e hice comentarios que estuvieron fuera de lugar por lo que quiero disculparme con Messi y la gente de Argentina. Todos los días aprendemos algo nuevo y esta vez me tocó a mí. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 30, 2022

Les deseo mucho éxito a ambas selecciones en sus partidos de hoy y aquí seguiremos apoyando a México hasta el final — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 30, 2022

Via Google translate:

“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place, for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn. “I wish both teams much success in their matches today and we will continue supporting Mexico until the end.”

In other words, Canelo was just sort of going “sports fan brain,” reacting like all those dudes you might have seen in their Ohio living rooms reacting to Michigan absolutely waxing Ohio State last Saturday. Mix that with a big dose of patriotism and national pride, and yeah, these things happen.

Basically, all’s well that ends. I did not forget a word there, no.