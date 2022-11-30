 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canelo Alvarez apologizes to Lionel Messi and Argentina for recent outburst after World Cup match

Canelo Alvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi for recent comments following the Argentina-Mexico match at the World Cup.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez has apologized for a recent outburst aimed toward Lionel Messi and the Argentine football (“soccer”) team at the World Cup, which came after Messi was seen, in Canelo’s opinion, being disrespectful to the Mexican colors in the locker room.

Via Google translate:

“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place, for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn.

“I wish both teams much success in their matches today and we will continue supporting Mexico until the end.”

In other words, Canelo was just sort of going “sports fan brain,” reacting like all those dudes you might have seen in their Ohio living rooms reacting to Michigan absolutely waxing Ohio State last Saturday. Mix that with a big dose of patriotism and national pride, and yeah, these things happen.

Basically, all’s well that ends. I did not forget a word there, no.

