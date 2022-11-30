Jake Paul update: Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz in his sights, Paddy Pimblett online feud continues

Jake Paul plans to have his next fight in February, and currently has several irons in the fire as he tries to pick his semi-novelty boxing career back up from what can only be considered a disappointing 2021, where he only fought once, had more drama outside the ring than in it, and was admittedly disappointed with his own PPV numbers.

Paul sent public messages out to both Nate Diaz and Tommy Fury:

Hi Nate. Finally out of your UFC contract?



Let’s see how tough you are in the boxing ring instead of hallway slap contests.@NateDiaz209



I have a venue booked. Offer is ready when you are. Just need you to sign. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2022

Tommy Fury…the contract is with your team. 7 figures. 6x what you made in your last fight. You signing right? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2022

He also has an ongoing saga with UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett, who said that Paul’s fights are fixed. Paul has offered to spar with him and if Pimblett ... “wins sparring,” he will give him $1 million, or if Paul , uh, “wins sparring,” Pimblett has to join his fighters union idea that nobody has any idea how serious it is or if it’s actually organized or really going that way or whatever.

Dear Paddy Pimblett, you claim my fights are rigged? Stop calling the GOAT Anderson Silva a criminal and come spar me.



You win, I give you $1 million. I win, you join the UFA. pic.twitter.com/jOFqcPdjnz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2022

Pimblett did respond:

.@jakepaul offered Paddy the Baddy $1M to spar and Pimblett didn’t back down



(h/t @marcraimondi) pic.twitter.com/9hT45gdD0v — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 30, 2022

For what it’s worth, Pimblett is a 155 lb MMA fighter, though between fights he notably gets up around 200 lbs, if you want to count that.

For the Fury part of things, “Global Titans Fight Series” — who put on the Mayweather vs Deji exhibition in Dubai and had Fury a comical part of that card, where Paul and the Fury family yelled at each other a bunch — say they have not received an offer, but Paul’s promotional company say they will only deal with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions. This assumes Warren is still promoting Fury’s semi-novelty boxing career, of course.

We have & will continue to communicate only with @FrankWarren , George Warren & Robert Davis for any discussions related to Mr. Fury. We do things the legal way.



Furthermore, you have 0 basis what we offered Jake & Tommy since nothing has been shared with you per your own tweet. https://t.co/SNVmMd9ElC — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 30, 2022

So there you go. All the great Jake Paul updates you crave in one convenient spot. He also recently Tweeted about “The” Ohio State Buckeyes being absolutely demolished by the Michigan Wolverines on the gridiron, which made him upset.