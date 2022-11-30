 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata unification rescheduled for January 13th

Kim Clavel holds the WBC light flyweight title, Plata the WBA

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
The light flyweight unification between Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery Plata has been rescheduled for January 13th
https://twitter.com/yvonmichelGYM/status/1597995756606357505

A light flyweight unification bout between WBC champ Kim Clavel and WBA champ Jessica Nery Plata in Laval, Canada, originally scheduled for tomorrow, fell through at the eleventh hour yesterday when Clavel caught the flu. The combatants won’t have to wait long, though, as Yvon Michel announced today that they’ll now square off on January 13th.

Clavel (16-0, 3 KO), a nurse-turned-fight, returned to her old profession in early 2020 to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak. She’s 5-0 since, most notably defeating Yesenia Gomez for the belt in July.

Plata (28-2, 3 KO) has just one loss since 2015 and is coming off a title-winning victory over Yesica Yolanda Bopp, who had held at least one version of the WBA belt for more than a decade. BoxRec has her ranked first in the division.

The winner could find herself on a very big stage, as she’ll be in position to fight Yokasta Valle for undisputed glory. That is, of course, assuming Valle elects to keep her newly won titles and not return to minimumweight; she’s on a tight deadline to make that decision, so we’ll know soon.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook