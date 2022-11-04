Oscar De Lay Hoya felt quite emboldened after watching Terence Crawford’s live stream, when he explained why he was unable to strike a deal with Al Haymon to make a fight with Errol Spence.

De La Hoya immediately gave massive props to Crawford for having the fortitude to speak out publicly about his dealings with Haymon, and says that he’ll soon be doing his own stream where he exposes more ‘truth’ about the reclusive boxing figure and his business practices.

My respects to @terencecrawford and exposing the Al Hamon circus. I’ve been dealing with this shit for years, I promoted “all” the PBC fighters and its all the same bullshit with them, they are not in charge. I’ll be going live soon to elaborate and expose the truth. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) November 2, 2022

Following this message, De La Hoya was asked to follow up on his sentiments express online in a conversation with Fight Hub TV.

De La Hoya on calling out Haymon on Twitter after Terence Crawford’s live stream, recounting his difficulties striking a deal with the PBC kingpin

“It’s about time that the fight fans know what’s going on, the truth, the reality. Crawford was — kudos to him coming out and exposing the truth. That’s what we’re dealing with, and I’m fed up with it. And it’s about time that the fight fans know what’s happening, why these big fights are not taking place.

“Look, Ryan Garcia vs ‘Tank’ Davis, we did our part, the boxing part. Everything is agreed upon, executives, TV, they just have to come to terms. I feel very optimistic that this fight can take place, but you never know.

“I’m gonna go live very soon and I’m gonna expose the truth. If these fights are not gonna get made then I’m gonna expose the truth because I’m fed up, I’m tired, I want to see these fights happen.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna be Twitter or Instagram but we’re gonna make it happen.”