 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Oscar De La Hoya threatens to expose Al Haymon, credits Terence Crawford for speaking out

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya piggybacks on Terence Crawford’s claims of Al Haymon standing in the way of big fights.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Oscar De La Hoya calls out PBC’s head man for being an issue in the sport.

Oscar De Lay Hoya felt quite emboldened after watching Terence Crawford’s live stream, when he explained why he was unable to strike a deal with Al Haymon to make a fight with Errol Spence.

De La Hoya immediately gave massive props to Crawford for having the fortitude to speak out publicly about his dealings with Haymon, and says that he’ll soon be doing his own stream where he exposes more ‘truth’ about the reclusive boxing figure and his business practices.

Following this message, De La Hoya was asked to follow up on his sentiments express online in a conversation with Fight Hub TV.

De La Hoya on calling out Haymon on Twitter after Terence Crawford’s live stream, recounting his difficulties striking a deal with the PBC kingpin

“It’s about time that the fight fans know what’s going on, the truth, the reality. Crawford was — kudos to him coming out and exposing the truth. That’s what we’re dealing with, and I’m fed up with it. And it’s about time that the fight fans know what’s happening, why these big fights are not taking place.

“Look, Ryan Garcia vs ‘Tank’ Davis, we did our part, the boxing part. Everything is agreed upon, executives, TV, they just have to come to terms. I feel very optimistic that this fight can take place, but you never know.

“I’m gonna go live very soon and I’m gonna expose the truth. If these fights are not gonna get made then I’m gonna expose the truth because I’m fed up, I’m tired, I want to see these fights happen.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna be Twitter or Instagram but we’re gonna make it happen.”

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook