Bivol vs Ramirez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA light heavyweight title today against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, live on DAZN from 1:30 pm ET, when our live coverage will begin.

Live updates, highlights, and results will come in this stream, including round-by-round for the Bivol vs Ramirez main event.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 10:30 am ET)

Sultan Al Nuaimi (8-0, 5 KO) vs Sohaib Haque (4-2, 2 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds

Aqib Fiaz (9-0, 0 KO) vs Diego Valtierra (6-5-2, 2 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Campbell Hatton (8-0, 2 KO) vs Denis Bartos (9-5, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Fahad Al Bloushi (10-1, 2 KO) vs Irakli Shariashvili (7-12-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 1:30 pm ET)