Bivol vs Ramirez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA light heavyweight title today against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, live on DAZN from 1:30 pm ET, when our live coverage will begin.
Live updates, highlights, and results will come in this stream, including round-by-round for the Bivol vs Ramirez main event.
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 10:30 am ET)
- Sultan Al Nuaimi (8-0, 5 KO) vs Sohaib Haque (4-2, 2 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds
- Aqib Fiaz (9-0, 0 KO) vs Diego Valtierra (6-5-2, 2 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Campbell Hatton (8-0, 2 KO) vs Denis Bartos (9-5, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
- Fahad Al Bloushi (10-1, 2 KO) vs Irakli Shariashvili (7-12-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 1:30 pm ET)
- Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KO) vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KO), light heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Bivol’s WBA title
- Chantelle Cameron (16-0, 8 KO) vs Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds, for undisputed championship (Cameron’s WBC and IBF titles and the vacant WBA and WBO titles)
- Shavkat Rakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KO) vs Zelfa Barrett (28-1, 16 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF title
- Galal Yafai (2-0, 2 KO) vs Gohan Rodriguez (12-1-1, 1 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds
- Kal Yafai (26-1, 15 KO) vs Jerald Paclar (16-5-3, 9 KO), bantamweights, 10 rounds
