 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bivol vs Ramirez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Dmitry Bivol faces Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez for the WBA light heavyweight title today in Abu Dhabi, plus more!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Dmitry Bivol faces Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez for the WBA light heavyweight title today in Abu Dhabi
Dmitry Bivol faces Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez for the WBA light heavyweight title today in Abu Dhabi
Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA light heavyweight title today against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, live on DAZN from 1:30 pm ET, when our live coverage will begin.

Live updates, highlights, and results will come in this stream, including round-by-round for the Bivol vs Ramirez main event.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 10:30 am ET)

  • Sultan Al Nuaimi (8-0, 5 KO) vs Sohaib Haque (4-2, 2 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds
  • Aqib Fiaz (9-0, 0 KO) vs Diego Valtierra (6-5-2, 2 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Campbell Hatton (8-0, 2 KO) vs Denis Bartos (9-5, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Fahad Al Bloushi (10-1, 2 KO) vs Irakli Shariashvili (7-12-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 1:30 pm ET)

  • Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KO) vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KO), light heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Bivol’s WBA title
  • Chantelle Cameron (16-0, 8 KO) vs Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds, for undisputed championship (Cameron’s WBC and IBF titles and the vacant WBA and WBO titles)
  • Shavkat Rakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KO) vs Zelfa Barrett (28-1, 16 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF title
  • Galal Yafai (2-0, 2 KO) vs Gohan Rodriguez (12-1-1, 1 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds
  • Kal Yafai (26-1, 15 KO) vs Jerald Paclar (16-5-3, 9 KO), bantamweights, 10 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook