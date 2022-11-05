Morrell vs Yerbossynuly: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

David Morrell Jr will take on Aidos Yerbossynuly in the super middleweight main event of a Showtime tripleheader, starting tonight at 9:10 pm ET.
We’ll be here with live updates and results for the three-fight main card, and the highlights and whatnot will come in this stream, with John Hansen providing round-by-round for all three bouts:
There’s also a three-fight prelims stream starting at 6:30 pm ET, featuring returns for veterans Andre Dirrell and Julian Williams.
Join us tonight!
Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:30 pm ET)
- Andre Dirrell (28-3, 18 KO) vs Yunieski Gonzalez (21-4, 17 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Julian Williams (27-3-1, 16 KO) vs Rolando Mansilla (18-11-1, 8 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
- Kent Cruz (16-0-2, 10 KO) vs Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-1, 8 KO), rematch, junior welterweights, 8 rounds
Main Card (SHO, 9:10 pm ET)
- David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KO) vs Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds
- Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KO) vs Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
- Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KO) vs Nathaniel Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
