Morrell vs Yerbossynuly: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

David Morrell Jr faces Aidos Yerbossynuly in tonight’s Showtime main event, plus two more fights on the main card!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

David Morrell Jr will take on Aidos Yerbossynuly in the super middleweight main event of a Showtime tripleheader, starting tonight at 9:10 pm ET.

We’ll be here with live updates and results for the three-fight main card, and the highlights and whatnot will come in this stream, with John Hansen providing round-by-round for all three bouts:

There’s also a three-fight prelims stream starting at 6:30 pm ET, featuring returns for veterans Andre Dirrell and Julian Williams.

Join us tonight!

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:30 pm ET)

  • Andre Dirrell (28-3, 18 KO) vs Yunieski Gonzalez (21-4, 17 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Julian Williams (27-3-1, 16 KO) vs Rolando Mansilla (18-11-1, 8 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Kent Cruz (16-0-2, 10 KO) vs Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-1, 8 KO), rematch, junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 9:10 pm ET)

  • David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KO) vs Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds
  • Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KO) vs Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KO) vs Nathaniel Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

