Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin official for Dec. 17 on Showtime

Unbeaten lightweights Michel Rivera and Frank Martin will meet on Showtime in a 135 lb eliminator on Saturday, Dec. 17, it was announced during tonight’s Morrell vs Yerbossynuly card in the network.

Rivera (24-0, 14 KO) and Martin (16-0, 12 KO) are both undefeated and hungry, and want to make a mark in a division that gets a lot of attention. They’re also two lightweights actually taking a challenging matchup now that they’re facing one another.

Rivera, a 24-year-old Dominican based in Miami, bears a passing resemblance to Muhammad Ali that he leans into with his haircut and trunks, and he’s made steady progress over the last couple of years, emerging as a rising contender in the division.

Rivera was last in the ring on Oct. 15, winning an eight-round decision in a stay-busy fight against Jerry Perez on the Wilder vs Helenius card in Brooklyn.

Martin, 27, is a part of Errol Spence Jr’s crew, nicknamed “The Ghost.” He’s slightly old for where his career is, but he’s one of those guys who may have just slipped under the radar, born in Detroit and living, according to the internet, in Indianapolis. Neither of these are exactly boxing hotbeds unless you’re living 40 years ago.

Martin was last out on July 9, where he stopped Jackson Marinez in the 10th round, and was winning the fight pretty handily.

It should be a good test for both fighters.

This fight being made official also has two other noteworthy things attached: