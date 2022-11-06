Mayweather-Deji, Hatton-Barrera, Janibek, Edwards-Alvarado, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Nov. 10-13, 2022

Thursday, Nov. 10

DAZN and Social Media, 5:30 am ET, Mayweather vs Deji press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 10:00 am ET, Janibek vs Bentley press conference.

Friday, Nov. 11

ESPN+ and Social Media, 10:00 am ET, Janibek vs Bentley weigh-in.

FITE TV, 12:30 pm ET, Sunny Edwards vs Felix Alvarado. This is a free stream on FITE, you don’t even need FITE+ or anything, and it’s a damn good matchup. Edwards will defend his IBF flyweight title in a dangerous matchup with Alvarado, a hard-hitting former titleholder at 108 lbs. Alvarado’s only two losses came in 2013 and 2014 against Kazuto Ioka at 108 and Juan Carlos Reveco at 112. Edwards is a real stylist, doesn’t have big power but he’s been able to out-box and frustrate opponents thus far. The undercard is OK, including Jack Bateson vs Shabaz Masoud in a meeting of 122 lb prospects, both unbeaten, and the third pro fight for Tokyo gold medalist Hebert Conceicao of Brazil. BLH will have live coverage.

Saturday, Nov. 12

DAZN and Social Media, 9:00 am ET, Mayweather vs Deji weigh-in.

Sky Sports (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire. A three-belt unification at 154 lbs, as Jonas looks to wrap up a big year for her pro career. Dalton Smith will face Kaisee Benjamin for the British title at 140, Frazer Clarke is back in action against top-tier prospect checker Kamil Sokolowski, and more.

Sky Sports (UK), 5:00 pm ET, Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera exhibition. Just a nice thing for the two legends to do, basically. They’re getting together, selling some tickets for a chance to see them in the ring, and they’re also giving the rest of the card in Manchester (it’s the same show as the Jonas vs Dicaire card) a good show to fight on, with what should be a lively crowd.

DAZN, 7:00 pm ET, Shakeel Phinn vs Vladimir Belujsky. More Ontario club fights from DAZN! Get in DAZN!

ESPN+, 7:15 pm ET, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley. This is another ESPN+ exclusive, no ESPN “main card” portion on this show. Janibek is defending his WBO middleweight title against Bentley, who was stopped in the third round by Felix Cash in Apr. 2021 but has won three straight since. Top Rank are likely going to continue struggling to find interesting opponents for Janibek. Speaking of which, Seniesa Estrada will be making her Top Rank debut after jumping from Golden Boy, defending her WBA minimumweight title against Jazmin Gala Villarino. BLH will have live coverage.

DAZN, 7:30 pm ET, Montana Love vs Stevie Spark. A low-key sort of main event, but Matchroom believe in Love, and he should have a good crowd at home in Cleveland. Spark will be a real underdog, but he can bang, and at 140, he’s at his real weight, not like when he jumped two divisions on short notice to fight Tim Tszyu in the summer of 2021, which was a real “balls of steel” sort of move. The card will also have Richardson Hitchins, Raymond Ford, and Christian Tapia in action, all matched in risky fights. Wil Esco will have the coverage on this one. BLH will have live coverage.

Sunday, Nov. 13

PPV, 1:00 pm ET, Floyd Mayweather vs Deji exhibition. Mayweather is back in Dubai to “take on” Deji, the brother of KSI, in another exhibition. We’ll see if this is a Mayweather vs Logan Paul or Don Moore style carry job, or if Deji is there to try and do something like Tenshin Nasukawa and Mikuru Asakura were, which got them both knocked out. You can order through FITE or through DAZN PPV; it’ll be $34.99 if you order through FITE, or $14.99 if you order through DAZN, but the latter comes with having to have a DAZN subscription. If you already do, it’s a deal. If you don’t, it’s not. Tommy Fury is fighting on the undercard, as is Delfine Persoon, as is pro wrestler Bobby Fish, who has trained in various combat sports for years and is 46 years old, giving boxing a try. BLH will have live coverage.