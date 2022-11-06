Aidos Yerbossynuly in medically induced coma after fight with David Morrell Jr

Aidos Yerbossynuly is in a medically induced coma following his knockout loss to David Morrell Jr on Saturday night, Dan Rafael reports.

Yerbossynuly, who was dropped twice and stopped in the 12th and final round of the Showtime main event, was put into the coma due to bleeding on the brain. Representatives from Showtime, Premier Boxing Champions, and Tom Brown Promotions had no further information, only confirming that Yerbossynuly (16-1, 11 KO) was taken to the hospital and remains in the coma.

The 30-year-old Yerbossynuly, originally from Kazakhstan, was competitive and game in the fight, but also took a pretty bad beating for several of the rounds, with Morrell’s speed and power too much to overcome.

In the 12th round, Morrell dropped Yerbossynuly, who got up and tried to fight on, but was then docked a point by referee Tony Weeks for excessive holding, as he was at that point seemingly just trying to stay on his feet.

The fight continued, and Morrell brutally dropped Yerbossynuly again for the knockout. Referee Weeks immediately halted the contest there, and Morrell even helped Weeks get Yerbossynuly to his corner, because the fighter was so unsteady on his feet.

Like everyone, we send our best wishes to Yerbossynuly and his family.