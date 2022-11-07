Savannah Marshall may have lost a relatively close unanimous decision to Claressa Shields in the undisputed middleweight unification fight, but she’s hopeful that she soon enough get another opportunity.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Marshall express her belief that she’s prepared to make adjustments that will sway things in her favor in a rematch.

“That was a close fight. Many of those rounds could have gone either way. I know she knows that was close. There are quite a few changes that I could make. There were things that maybe I shouldn’t have done for as long as I did. She’d probably say the same.”

Marshall would continue by expressing her gratitude for the incredible reception they got from the crowd in what was a good atmosphere, and with very few other options as far as top-end competition goes, Marshall says it won’t be long before their roads should meet once again.

Adding on to that fact, Marshall says she’s even more comfortable at this point, knowing she’s seen the best possible version of Shields and now has nothing to fear as she completely confident that Shields isn’t able to hurt her.

Marshall indeed has a point that there isn’t much by way of elite competition out there for Shields, so an eventual rematch seems a likely bet should neither one retire anytime soon. How a prospective rematch would play out, however, we’ll just have to wait and see.