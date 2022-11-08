Dominant Dmitry Bivol, Floyd Mayweather vs Deji, Janibek, Sunny Edwards, more: Boxing podcast for Nov. 7, 2022

It’s Tuesday! That means it’s podcast day here at Bad Left Hook!
- First Half: Previews for the coming week in boxing, including Sunny Edwards facing Felix Alvarado in a flyweight title fight, Janibek Alimkhanuly and Seniesa Estrada returning on ESPN+ to defend their world titles, Floyd Mayweather vs Deji in an exhibition, and more!
- Intermission: John makes Scott watch a television show from “The CW”! What are the results?
- Second Half: Reviews and reactions to last week’s action, including another dominant win for Dmitry Bivol, Chantelle Cameron going undisputed, and Kenshiro Teraji’s win over Hiroto Kyoguchi in Japan!
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.
