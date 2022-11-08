 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dominant Dmitry Bivol, Floyd Mayweather vs Deji, Janibek, Sunny Edwards, more: Boxing podcast for Nov. 7, 2022

Dmitry Bivol turned in another great performance, plus more on this week’s podcast!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
  • First Half: Previews for the coming week in boxing, including Sunny Edwards facing Felix Alvarado in a flyweight title fight, Janibek Alimkhanuly and Seniesa Estrada returning on ESPN+ to defend their world titles, Floyd Mayweather vs Deji in an exhibition, and more!
  • Intermission: John makes Scott watch a television show from “The CW”! What are the results?
  • Second Half: Reviews and reactions to last week’s action, including another dominant win for Dmitry Bivol, Chantelle Cameron going undisputed, and Kenshiro Teraji’s win over Hiroto Kyoguchi in Japan!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

