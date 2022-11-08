Adam Azim signs “lucrative” four-year deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports

Sky Sports and BOXXER have high hopes for 20-year-old super lightweight prospect Adam Azim, whom they’ve signed to what “The Assassin” calls a “lucrative” four-year deal.

Azim (6-0, 5 KO), who hasn’t seen the judges since his December 2020 pro debut, has rattled off three consecutive first-round knockouts since a three-round mauling of tough journeyman Jordan Ellison in February. His next assignment sees him fight Rylan Charlton on Sky’s November 27th Mikael Lawal vs Deion Jumah show.

He’s got obvious talent, a crowd-pleasing style, a quality trainer in Shane McGuigan behind him, and now some solid promotional muscle. Don’t be surprised if he makes some noise sooner rather than later.

Azim said: “I am delighted to sign a long-term deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports.

“You have only seen a glimpse of what I can do with these quick KO’s, I am going to send shock waves through the sport of boxing with electric performances. I was born to do this and I can’t wait to have these big fights on Sky Sports.

“I want to thank everyone involved in getting this deal done, my manager and trainer Shane McGuigan and the teams at BOXXER and Sky Sports. This is going to be a great ride!”