 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

McWilliams Arroyo injured, Julio Cesar Martinez fight cancelled a fourth time

Mandatory challenger Angel Ayala could step in on December 3

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Demetrius Andrade v Jason Quigley Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Some more news out of the WBC Convention, this one a bit more tragically humorous than the other stuff: McWilliams Arroyo has withdrawn from his scheduled December 3rd rematch with Julio Cesar Martinez with what Miguel Cotto Promotions confirms is a neck injury.

For those keeping track at home, this marks the fourth time this matchup has fallen through, though the first time that Martinez (18-2, 14 KO) wasn’t the culprit. The one and only time they actually got to trade hands, a nasty headbutt ended things in two.

The 36-year-old Arroyo (21-4, 16 KO) previously stated that he intended to retired after the rematch, and it’s unclear where exactly the matchup will go from here. Zanfer Promotions is pushing to have mandatory challenger Angel Ayala (15-0, 7 KO), BoxRec’s #3 at 112, step in on December 3rd. That would be a great fight, but what next? Does the WBC force them to go through this whole shebang a fifth time?

While it would be fair to Arroyo, as he’s had to suffer through three cancellations that weren’t his fault, we’re well into year three of trying to get them to fight. The division has to move on eventually.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook