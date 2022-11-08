McWilliams Arroyo injured, Julio Cesar Martinez fight cancelled a fourth time

Some more news out of the WBC Convention, this one a bit more tragically humorous than the other stuff: McWilliams Arroyo has withdrawn from his scheduled December 3rd rematch with Julio Cesar Martinez with what Miguel Cotto Promotions confirms is a neck injury.

For those keeping track at home, this marks the fourth time this matchup has fallen through, though the first time that Martinez (18-2, 14 KO) wasn’t the culprit. The one and only time they actually got to trade hands, a nasty headbutt ended things in two.

The 36-year-old Arroyo (21-4, 16 KO) previously stated that he intended to retired after the rematch, and it’s unclear where exactly the matchup will go from here. Zanfer Promotions is pushing to have mandatory challenger Angel Ayala (15-0, 7 KO), BoxRec’s #3 at 112, step in on December 3rd. That would be a great fight, but what next? Does the WBC force them to go through this whole shebang a fifth time?

While it would be fair to Arroyo, as he’s had to suffer through three cancellations that weren’t his fault, we’re well into year three of trying to get them to fight. The division has to move on eventually.