As Natasha Jonas prepares for this weekend’s title unification fight against Marie-Eve Dicaire, which will be held on Saturday in Manchester, Jonas is well aware that there are some really big fights on the horizon should she come out on top.

Names like Claressa Shields, Katie Taylor, and Jessica McCaskill are all potential options for her going forward, but Jonas tells Sky Sports that she can’t even get her mind working on those possibilities until she deals the task that lays immediately ahead.

“I can’t even let myself dream and look past Saturday because if Saturday doesn’t go right, then none of those fights even happen,” Jonas said. “I’m just fully focused on the fight in front of me.”

So speaking just about the fight in front of her with Dicaire, Jonas acknowledges that she’s giving up some physical advantages to her opponent but says she’s got game plans to deal with whatever Dicaire decides to bring to the table on the night.

“Naturally I think she is [bigger] but we’ve done everything we can to work on every best version of her. If she wants to go on the back foot and counter, whether she wants to come forward and attack and use her size advantage, we’ve done everything in camp we can to combat that,” Jonas told Sky Sports.

Jonas (12-2-1, 8 KOs), who is now 38 years old, must strike while the iron’s hot. Her upcoming opponent Dicaire is 36 herself, but for the really big fights she craves fans would be better suited to have them sooner than later, as all of these fighters are presumably nearing the end of their physical primes.