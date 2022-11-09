There’s been a lot of breaking news coming out of the WBC’s annual convention, the latest of which are reports that undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is in talks to put his belts on the line against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Additionally, the WBC have ordered Shakur Stevenson to face Isaac Cruz in a final eliminator bout for the WBC’s lightweight world title, which will be in the possession of the Haney vs Lomachenko winner.

A fight between Haney and Lomachenko won’t come as a surprise to most as it’s been essentially alluded to already, evidenced by Haney’s appearance at Lomachenko’s most recent post-fight interview following his win over Jamaine Ortiz.

Should this fight come off, Lomachenko will have the biggest opportunity of his career to gain undisputed status, although it will be happening at a point in his career where many are beginning to question whether or not Lomachenko is already on the slide while fighting above his optimal weight.

As for Stevenson, a win over Cruz will put him right in line for a shot at a major world title in a new weight class, having already won belts at 126 and 130, but Cruz has proven to be a game fighter who’s not going to just lay down in awe of Stevenson’s talent.