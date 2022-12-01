Regis Prograis says money from Zepeda fight is squared away, thanks MarvNation and Legendz Entertainment

Regis Prograis says things are “squared away” after Tweeting yesterday that his fight purse check bounced following last Saturday’s win over Jose Zepeda, thanking the promoters of the fight for getting things figured out in quick fashion:

“I know there’s been a lot of talk over the payday and all that stuff. I just want to clarify: I’m good, I got all my bread right now, so I’m straight,” he said.

“I want to thank the promoters, I want to thank MarvNation, I want to thank Legendz [Entertainment] for getting me right. Shout out to y’all; we good, we squared away now, I got my money, I got my bread. We all good. Thank y’all.”

Obviously good news for everyone involved here — Prograis and, we can assume, everyone else who fought at or worked on the event, plus MarvNation and Legendz Entertainment, who came through when, being honest, it would not have surprised people if something had gone wrong; not because of them specifically, but because this is boxing, and this wouldn’t be the first or hundredth time something of the sort had happened.

Prograis (28-1, 24 KO) won the vacant WBC 140 lb title with his 11th round stoppage victory over Zepeda on Saturday, and clocked in as the new top dog in the division in our rankings update this week.