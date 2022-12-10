 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Crawford vs Avanesyan: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

By Scott Christ
Terence Crawford returns tonight for a hometown bout against David Avanesyan, where Crawford will defend the WBO welterweight title in Omaha, Neb.

We’ll be here with LIVE coverage starting from 9 pm ET for the full pay-per-view card, which also includes Cris Cyborg in a definitely sanctioned boxing bout, plus Arnold Khegai vs Eduardo Baez, heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton, and the returning Steven Nelson.

Full card updates, including highlights and results for the undercard, and round-by-round for the main event, will come in this stream:

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) vs David Avanesyan (31-2, 28 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for Crawford’s WBO title
  • Cris Cyborg (debut) vs Gabrielle Holloway (0-2, 0 KO), junior middleweights, 4 rounds
  • Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KO) vs Eduardo Baez (21-3-2, 7 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Jeremiah Milton (7-0, 6 KO) vs Dajuan Calloway (5-1, 5 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Steven Nelson (17-0, 14 KO) vs James Ballard (10-4, 3 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

