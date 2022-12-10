Crawford vs Avanesyan: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

Terence Crawford returns tonight for a hometown bout against David Avanesyan, where Crawford will defend the WBO welterweight title in Omaha, Neb.

We’ll be here with LIVE coverage starting from 9 pm ET for the full pay-per-view card, which also includes Cris Cyborg in a definitely sanctioned boxing bout, plus Arnold Khegai vs Eduardo Baez, heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton, and the returning Steven Nelson.

Full card updates, including highlights and results for the undercard, and round-by-round for the main event, will come in this stream:

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)