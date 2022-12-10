 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lopez vs Martin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Teofimo Lopez and Sandor Martin meet in tonight’s ESPN main event, plus three top prospects in action.

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Teofimo Lopez and Sandor Martin meet in tonight’s ESPN main event!
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez is back on Heisman night and back in Madison Square Garden, taking on Sandor Martin in an ESPN and ESPN+ main event this evening.

The main card is set to go live as soon as the Heisman Trophy presentation broadcast ends on ESPN, and there will be four fights, including three blue chip prospects in action before the main event.

Wil Esco will be here with live updates, including highlights as well as round-by-round for the main event, starting at or around 9 pm ET. Updates will come in this stream:

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Joe Ward (7-1, 4 KO) vs Frederic Julan (12-1, 10 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Damian Knyba (9-0, 5 KO0 vs Emilio Salas (7-3-1, 3 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Tiger Johnson (6-0, 4 KO) vs Mike Ohan Jr (16-1, 9 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Notes: Jahi Tucker came in 3.2 lbs overweight, so his scheduled fight with Ivan Pandzic was canceled, as was Bruce Carrington vs Juan Tapia, with the New York commission not clearing Tapia to fight.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, ~9:00 pm ET)

Note: The main card will start immediately following the Heisman Trophy presentation broadcast on ESPN.

  • Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KO) vs Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds, WBC eliminator
  • Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KO) vs Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KO) vs Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KO) vs Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

