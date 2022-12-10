Lopez vs Martin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Teofimo Lopez is back on Heisman night and back in Madison Square Garden, taking on Sandor Martin in an ESPN and ESPN+ main event this evening.

The main card is set to go live as soon as the Heisman Trophy presentation broadcast ends on ESPN, and there will be four fights, including three blue chip prospects in action before the main event.

Wil Esco will be here with live updates, including highlights as well as round-by-round for the main event, starting at or around 9 pm ET. Updates will come in this stream:

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

Joe Ward (7-1, 4 KO) vs Frederic Julan (12-1, 10 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds

Damian Knyba (9-0, 5 KO0 vs Emilio Salas (7-3-1, 3 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Tiger Johnson (6-0, 4 KO) vs Mike Ohan Jr (16-1, 9 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Notes: Jahi Tucker came in 3.2 lbs overweight, so his scheduled fight with Ivan Pandzic was canceled, as was Bruce Carrington vs Juan Tapia, with the New York commission not clearing Tapia to fight.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, ~9:00 pm ET)

Note: The main card will start immediately following the Heisman Trophy presentation broadcast on ESPN.