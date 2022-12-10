Warrington vs Lopez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Josh Warrington will return home to Leeds, England, to defend his IBF featherweight title against the dangerous Luis Alberto Lopez today on DAZN.

It’s an odd card construction today, as the prelims will start at 9:30 am ET and run until 2 pm ET, at which point the show will go on break for two hours to make way for England vs France in the World Cup.

Fights will return at 4 pm ET for three bouts on the main card on DAZN. Live coverage for the main card, including round-by-round for the main event and highlights and results throughout, will come in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 9:30 am ET)

JJ Metcalf (23-2, 14 KO) vs Courtney Pennington (16-5-3, 7 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Koby McNamara (3-0, 0 KO) vs Nabil Ahmed (1-12-2, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds

Shannon Courtenay (7-2, 3 KO) vs Gemma Ruegg (5-5, 1 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Cory O’Regan (8-0, 0 KO) vs Antonio Rodriguez (7-27-8, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Hopey Price (8-0, 3 KO) vs Jonathan Santana (9-3-1, 1 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Junaid Bostan (3-0, 3 KO) vs Athansios Glynos (2-1, 1 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds

Rhiannon Dixon (6-0, 0 KO) vs Kristine Shergold (7-6-1, 1 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 4:00 pm ET)