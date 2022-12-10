Warrington vs Lopez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Josh Warrington will return home to Leeds, England, to defend his IBF featherweight title against the dangerous Luis Alberto Lopez today on DAZN.
It’s an odd card construction today, as the prelims will start at 9:30 am ET and run until 2 pm ET, at which point the show will go on break for two hours to make way for England vs France in the World Cup.
Fights will return at 4 pm ET for three bouts on the main card on DAZN. Live coverage for the main card, including round-by-round for the main event and highlights and results throughout, will come in this stream:
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 9:30 am ET)
- JJ Metcalf (23-2, 14 KO) vs Courtney Pennington (16-5-3, 7 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- Koby McNamara (3-0, 0 KO) vs Nabil Ahmed (1-12-2, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds
- Shannon Courtenay (7-2, 3 KO) vs Gemma Ruegg (5-5, 1 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
- Cory O’Regan (8-0, 0 KO) vs Antonio Rodriguez (7-27-8, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Hopey Price (8-0, 3 KO) vs Jonathan Santana (9-3-1, 1 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
- Junaid Bostan (3-0, 3 KO) vs Athansios Glynos (2-1, 1 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds
- Rhiannon Dixon (6-0, 0 KO) vs Kristine Shergold (7-6-1, 1 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 4:00 pm ET)
- Josh Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KO) vs Luis Alberto Lopez (26-2, 15 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Warrington’s IBF title
- Ebanie Bridges (8-1, 3 KO) vs Shannon O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KO), bantamweights, 10 rounds, for Bridges’ IBF title
- Felix Cash (15-0, 10 KO) vs Celso Neves (9-2-2, 2 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
