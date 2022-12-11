Inoue vs Butler, Rivera vs Martin: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Dec. 13-17, 2022

Tuesday, Dec. 13

ESPN+, 2:30 am ET, Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler. For undisputed! at 118 lbs, as Naoya Inoue brings his three belts and Paul Butler his one belt, and they’ll git-r-done, as Laurence Cable says. This doesn’t have quite the undercard of, say, Teraji vs Kyoguchi from earlier this year, but it’s not bad. Yoshiki Taikei vs Bruno Tarimo, Takuma Inoue vs Jake Bornea, Peter McGrail in action, plus Andy Hiraoka in another on-paper mismatch that he’s building up a record doing every time out, then dancing in the ring when, yup, wow, who coulda thunk it, his overmatched opponent is overmatched. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Thursday, Dec. 15

YouTube and Facebook, 4:00 pm ET, Rivera vs Martin press conference.

Friday, Dec. 16

FITE PPV, 3:00 am ET, Kane Watts vs TBA. This was supposed to be a monster rematch with Watts and Daniel Russell, but it appears Russell is out. Anyway it’s $12.99.

YouTube and Facebook, 4:00 pm ET, Rivera vs Martin weigh-in.

ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET, Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Michael Wallisch. I think this is the card, anyway. Makhmudov’s Quebec cards have aired on ESPN+ before and they have a nondescript listing for a live boxing show.

Saturday, Dec. 17

ESPN+, 2:45 pm ET, Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj. Also airs on Sky Sports in the UK. I think this is the card, anyway; there’s nothing on BT Sport, and ESPN+ have a nondescript listing for a live boxing show, and Top Rank work with Sky in the UK as well as Warren’s BT shows.

SHO, 10:00 pm ET, Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin. It’s the last major U.S. boxing broadcast of 2022! Come join us. We’ll laugh. We’ll be merry. We’ll remember the great live thread highlights of Bad Left Hook concluding its 15th full year in existence. And it’s a good fight! Michel Rivera and Frank Martin are both unbeaten lightweights, they both want to make their mark and a title push heading into 2023, and it’s on the line for them here. Jose Uzcategui vs Vladimir Shishkin in, for whatever reason, an IBF eliminator at 168 and Vincent Astrolabio vs Nikolai Potapov are scheduled. There’s also been tale around the camp fires of a Brandun Lee fight. We’ll see! Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Sunday, Dec. 18

FITE+, 11:30 am ET, Abimbola Osundairo vs Godday Appah. You may remember Osundairo from his role in the staged attack on Jussie Smollett or his appearance at Social Gloves in September. He also may or may not actually be on this card!