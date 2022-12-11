Terence Crawford retained his WBO welterweight title and kept his undefeated record, knocking out David Avanesyan in the final minute of the sixth round tonight in Omaha, Neb.

Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) got some good looks from the game Avanesyan here, but he never seemed to be losing control of the bout or anything. Avanesyan (29-4-1, 17 KO) came to fight, which even the bout’s detractors knew he would, but once Crawford really flipped the switch in round six and started sitting down on shots, he was out of his depth — which is also what the bout’s detractors expected.

Avanesyan did have some success, but in the moments starting in about round four when Crawford would turn up the heat even a bit, his forward pressure saw him stuck in the mud and at the mercy of Crawford’s superior speed and shot selection.

The knockout was a wicked shot, a right hook that came at the end of a combination, and put Avanesyan flat out on the canvas. There was no getting up there. He did eventually come to and appeared to be OK.

“I was just warming up in the earlier rounds,” Crawford said. “I started picking up the pace, planting my feet, and I caught him with a hook. We knew what he was gonna bring to the table. We knew he was gonna go back-and-forth between orthodox and southpaw, we knew he was gonna counter and pressure me.”

Asked if Errol Spence Jr would be next, Crawford only said, “I’m a free agent. This was a one-fight deal. Hopefully these big fights come about in the near future.”

Crawford vs Avanesyan highlights

Undercard highlights and results