Golden Boy outbids TGB Promotions for Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr

After a vicious firefight, Golden Boy Promotions emerged victorious from today’s WBA purse bid, defeating TGB Promotions $2.3 million to $2.1 million for the rights to Eimantas Stanionis’ secondary welterweight title defense against Vergil Ortiz Jr. Stanionis, as the champion, will be the beneficiary of a 75/25 split.

The winner will, at some point, be in line to challenge “super” titlist Errol Spence Jr. Spence’s next assignment pits him against Keith Thurman, and the WBA belt should hypothetically be next in the rotation.

On the one hand, this is a great fight between two skilled, hard-hitting aggressors. It’ll be fireworks for as long as it lasts. On the other, you really have to feel for Stanionis (14-0, 9 KO); he was guaranteed a shot ate Spence early this year, but willingly stepped aside to allow “The Truth” to unify against IBF champ Yordenis Ugas.

For his generosity, he received a tough matchup with Radzhab Butaev, and now he faces an even more daunting challenge in Ortiz (19-0, 19 KO). At least we get a banger out of it.