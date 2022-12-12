Inoue vs Butler: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler meet in Tokyo for the undisputed bantamweight championship of the world, with Inoue putting up his three belts and Butler his one, as all four titles will go home with the winner.

This is widely expected to be Inoue’s final fight at 118 lbs, as he struggled a bit to make weight — though he did make it without real issue — and, frankly, there will be absolutely nothing left for him at this weight if he wins here as anticipated.

The show is starting at 2:30 am ET, with the main event expected around 6 am ET.

Live updates, including highlights and round-by-round for the main event, will come in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:30 am ET)