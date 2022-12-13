Terence Crawford is still himself, Teofimo Lopez might not be, previews, more: Boxing podcast for Dec. 13, 2022

Folks, it’s Tuesday. “Tuesday” means all kinds of things to all kinds of people. You’re past those old Monday blues, but you have not yet hit “hump day,” a very funny thing that people in your office might say. So what is Tuesday? Well for us, it’s podcast day.

John and myself have plenty to talk about this week, including Terence Crawford looking like Terence Crawford, Teofimo Lopez not totally looking like the Teofimo Lopez of old, Warrington vs Lopez, and a look ahead mainly at this week’s Showtime card.

First Half: Previews! Mostly Rivera vs Martin on Showtime, but also brief thoughts on other cards this week

Previews! Mostly Rivera vs Martin on Showtime, but also brief thoughts on other cards this week Intermission: Christmas gift highlights of youthful days gone by

Christmas gift highlights of youthful days gone by Second Half: Terence Crawford is BACK! Teofimo Lopez had some struggles against Sandor Martin, Warrington vs Lopez, Ebanie Bridges, more

As always, thanks for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.